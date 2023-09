(KRON) — Firefighters from the East Bay are back home after responding to dangerous fires at the California-Oregon border.

A group of men and women spent two weeks battling the Smith River Complex fire in Del Norte County. The fire has burned more than 84,000 acres and is 19 percent contained.

The United States Forest Service says the fire started during thunderstorms on Aug. 15. Firefighters from Cal OES Strike Team 2802A and OES Engine 409 were among those who deployed.