(KRON) — An 18-year-old murder suspect was tried as a juvenile and sentenced to seven years in juvenile hall under the jurisdiction of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Rienheart Asuncion was the victim in what detectives believe was a road rage incident in San Lorenzo last year, according to the sheriff’s office. Asuncion was shot and killed by Sergio Morales-Jacquez, who was 17 years old at the time, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives determined that Morales-Jacquez was driving a stolen vehicle when he shot Asuncion and then fled the scene. After detectives identified him as a suspect, they learned Morales-Jacquez was in custody at the Juvenile Justice Center for gun charges unrelated to Asuncion’s death.

Morales-Jacquez was also a person of interest in two homicides in neighboring jurisdictions when he was in custody. One of those incidents left a pair of teenage brothers from Berkeley dead when gunfire rang out at a North Oakland birthday party.

After it was determined that Morales-Jacquez could have an extensive and violent criminal history, a petition was submitted to the DA’s office requesting that he be charged as an adult. The petition was denied, and Morales-Jacquez, now 18 years old, was ultimately charged as a juvenile for the murder of Asuncion.

He was sentenced to seven years, and he will serve them out in juvenile hall. The sheriff’s office says Morales-Jacquez could be out on probation before the seven-year sentence is complete.

Some have taken to social media to express their frustration with the DA’s recent decisions. Though Price had previously said that enhancements would only be brought forth under special circumstances, such as the gruesome killing of a pregnant Hayward mother, some wonder why this case did not merit further enhancements.

After it was announced that one of the men arrested in connection with the death of 2-year-old Jasper Wu would not face murder charges, the phrase “#recallPamelaPrice” gained more traction on social media. An online petition calling for the DA’s recall has gained over 20,000 signatures.

The DA’s office has also been facing staff changes. Last week, Deputy DA Rebecca Warren resigned from her position. In her resignation letter, Warren claimed that Price’s attitude and language toward the AAPI community were disrespectful, in particular after Wu’s tragic death.

KRON4 reached out to DA Price’s office for comment and are still awaiting a response.