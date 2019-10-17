Alameda deputy kills dog, injures another during patrol at homeless camp

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — A dog was killed and another one was injured Thursday as sheriff’s deputies in Castro Valley patrolled near a homeless camp and arrested several people on drug charges.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department said a pair of dogs tried to attack a deputy while on patrol in the area of I-580 and East Castro Valley Boulevard.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday.

They department said the deputy fired toward the dogs after they tried to attack.

Four people at the homeless camp were arrested on a series of drug charges.

One person was found with methamphetamine, the sheriff’s department said.

No one was hurt during the incident besides the dogs.