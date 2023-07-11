(KRON) — No threat has been determined at the scene of a potential Haz Mat incident at a strip mall on the 600 block of Central Avenue, the Alameda Fire Department tweeted. After an investigation, no gas leak or hazardous material issues was located.

“No hazard to the public has been found,” AFD tweeted.

Earlier evacuation orders have been lifted and businesses in the area have been repopulated.

The Alameda County Fire Department also responded to the incident to assist with “identifying and mitigating the potential issues within a business,” according to AFD.

Photos of the scene show fire fighters and first responder vehicles assembled in the parking lot of the strip mall, which is located at the corner of Central and Webster Street. Yellow caution tape can be seen in front of several business at the strip mall, including Pagano’s Hardware and Paint Center.

Photos: Alameda Fire Department

