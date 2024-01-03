(BCN) — Alameda crews are containing a blaze in the city’s Bay Farm Island district, fire officials said Wednesday morning.

The fire hit a commercial structure in the 2000 block of Harbor Bay Parkway, the Alameda Fire Department said on social media shortly after 6 a.m. It was first reported shortly after 4:50 a.m.

The blaze has been contained to an exterior mechanical hopper, firefighters said.

According to the fire department, all occupants inside the structure were safely evacuated.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.