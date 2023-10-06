(KRON) — The annual Portal Music Festival draws thousands of people every year to Pier 80 in San Francisco. However, there are some who are in opposition to the popular 21 and over event continuing in the future.

Alameda is formally requesting the Portola Music Festival be either discontinued or moved to a different venue farther away, the city announced this week in a Facebook post. The city cites “significant noise complaints” as a reason for the request.

Although the two-day festival itself does not take place in Alameda, officials have received noise complaints from Alameda residents. This year, the event took place on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1 — ending at 11 p.m. both days.

Pier 80 is approximately five miles across the San Francisco Bay from residential neighborhoods in Alameda.

Last year, noise complaints were reported from Alameda residents due to the music festival. KRON4 spoke to multiple Alameda residents who could hear noise from all the way across the Bay.

KRON4 reached out to two organizations that oversee the Portola Music Festival, the San Francisco Entertainment Commission and Goldenvoice, for comment. We are awaiting a response.