Alameda has a new plan to make roads safer

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — It’s called the Alameda Vision Zero Action Plan.

The goal is to reduce and eventually end deadly and severe injury traffic crashes.

This comes after a high-profile deadly traffic accident.

Last month, Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan died while walking her dog in Alameda.

Investigators say a car hit Chan, and she died at the hospital.

There have been eight traffic deaths between 2020 and 2021 in Alameda, according to a report.

This plan will help identify the streets with the most accidents.

There’s talk about how to make the Alameda intersection, where Chan was struck and killed, safer.

The Alameda Vision Zero Action Plan will help make that happen.

The program also includes over 50 ways to make Alameda streets safer for people walking and cycling the streets.

The plan includes prioritizing street safety improvements on places where there are a lot of traffic crashes.

They also want to study roundabouts and signal improvements and implement a school zone program with 15 or 20 mile per hour limits.

The plan also includes conducting enforcement along streets where there are plenty of traffic crashes, school zones, and near restaurants and bars.

They also want to see the possibility of adding traffic cameras.

It’s going to take some time to make all these changes.

The goal is to eliminate these deadly traffic crashes by 2035.