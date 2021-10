ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect has been arrested for an alleged home invasion that occurred yesterday.

The incident occurred on October 20 at around 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Haight Avenue when a person known to the household while a woman and toddler were asleep.

Police found the suspect and arrested them that evening on burglary, robbery, domestic battery, violation of a court order and cruelty to a child charges.