ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda police arrested a man on Wednesday who is accused of going into Alameda High School, touching a girl’s face, and asking to kiss two others. The Alameda Police Department did not release the suspect’s name but said he is 27 years old.

The Alameda Unified School District said that the man entered the school at about 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. He entered a classroom and touched a student’s face before a teacher asked him to leave.

When in the hallway, the man asked two other girls to give him a kiss, according to the school district. He left the school’s campus before the staff could call for a lockdown or shelter-in-place.

The teacher continued to follow the man to the Fruitvale BART station. He was not arrested at the station, but police were able to take him into custody the next day,

