Alameda looking for residents’ input on ‘hot spot’ intersections to improve pedestrian safety

ALAMEDA (KRON) — The Alameda active transportation plan map allows the city to receive input from the community about hot spot intersections for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“There’s two kinds of hot spots,” said Alameda’s Assistant City Manager Gerry Beaudin.

Beaudin says since launching the interactive website back in December, the Transportation Planning Department has received around 1,600 comments.

That input is playing a key role identifying hot areas

“Then there is the data driven collision report and police input,” Beaudin said.

The information is being combined.

So far, 25 locations have been slated for improvements.

Sixteen of those are locations of collisions involving children.

One family moved to Alameda six months ago and say they have already had a close call on Otis Drive near Broadway.

“We did, a few months ago we were walking. I was still pregnant with him but we were with my 2-year-old and a car almost hit us,” said resident Alana Stoltzfus.

This intersection is not on the current list for traffic safety improvements.

Steven Payne has lived near this intersection since he was a child and says it should be.

“Plus with all the pedestrians, there’s a lot of families here, the bicyclists too. I think the streets everywhere have gotten a little more crazy,” Payne said.

Beaudin says getting this kind of input from the residents well help the city reach its goal.

“To improve traffic safety and pedestrian, bicyclists and other people rolling around the island, to improve safety,” Beaudin said.

“I hope so. It’s one step. Hopefully they listen and there’s enough voices to make improvements to pedestrian safety,” Stoltzfus said.

“I think it’s great! Anything positive is a great idea,” Payne said.

The closing date to submit comments on the Alameda active transportation plan website is Sunday Jan. 26.

