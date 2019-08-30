Alameda man charged with bank fraud

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A former treasurer for a teacher’s union is charged with bank fraud and theft of union assets.

A federal grand jury indicted 50-year-old Kenneth Morris of Alameda with 8 counts of theft and bank fraud totaling more than $18,000.

According to the indictment, Morris was the treasurer for the American Federation of Teachers – Local 2240 when the alleged crimes took place last year.

The union represents teachers employed by the Archdiocese of San Francisco and the Diocese of San Jose.

Morris pleaded not guilty Thursday and was released on bond.

