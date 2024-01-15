(KRON) — The Alameda Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person who was last seen on Sunday. Candice Patterson was last seen in the 2000 block of Clinton Avenue at 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

Patterson, who is 5 foot, 2 inches in height, and weighs 125 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown, black leggings and yellow socks. She was not in possession of her phone or money when she disappeared, police said.

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, her whereabouts remained unknown, Alameda PD said. The department said it had advised neighboring agencies and security teams.