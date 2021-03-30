Alameda, Napa counties could see fewer restrictions this week

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda and Napa counties are likely to go into the state’s orange tier this Tuesday.

Surrounding counties Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara are already in this less restrictive status.

It would allow Alameda and Napa restaurants to bring dine-in customers at 50% capacity, from the current 25%. Here’s what else would change:

Expanding retails store capacity to 100% (from 50%)

Expanding places of worship capacity to 50% (from 25%)

Expanding indoor gyms to 25% capacity (from 10%

The orange tier requires a maximum daily COVID-19 case rate of 3.9 per 100,000 people.

At last check – Alameda County has an adjusted case rate of 3.3 cases daily, along with a 1.4 percent positivity rate.

The state gives a final confirmation about changing tiers around noon on Tuesday, to go into effect on Wednesday morning.