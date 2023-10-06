(KRON) – A suspect who allegedly has a connection to a bank robbery was arrested by the Alameda Police Department on Oct. 3.

Alameda police responded to the block of 2200 block of Otis Drive to a possible bank robbery.

According to police, officers were notified that a person handed the bank teller a note demanding money. The person was carrying a firearm.

The bank teller complied with the robber’s demands. The bank staff gathered video footage and preserved potential evidence, police said. An image of the suspect was sent to patrol units.

The officers subsequently located the suspect at a nearby business. Police said the suspect peacefully surrendered.