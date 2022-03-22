SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Alameda Police cracked a 45-year-old cold case homicide, the department announced in a news release March 21.

“On March 16, 1977, 43-year-old Richard Bischel, Sr., sustained multiple stab wounds during an attempted burglary, while at home with his young son. He died at the hospital from his injuries,” the department stated in a news release. “Given new technology in forensics, the Alameda Police Department’s Cold Case Unit, led by retired Officer Lorenzo Graham, was able to submit critical evidence to the Serological Research Institute (SERI) for examination. Based on other circumstantial evidence and positive DNA confirmation, Richard Curley Bernard was positively identified at the person responsible for the murder of Richard Bischel, Sr.”

The department will be holding a news conference today at 11 a.m. at the Alameda Free Library Main Branch at 1550 Oak Street.

“We appreciate the diligent work of the Alameda Police Department in solving this 45-year-old case,” Alameda County Deputy District Attorney Mark Melton stated in a news release. “The suspect is deceased, but the family of the victim now knows the identity of the perpetrator, and that law enforcement never stopped looking for him.”

The department established a cold case unit in April 2021. It’s composed of two retired Alameda police sergeants and a retired Alameda police officer.