(KRON) — An Alameda Police Department officer who acted quickly and saved a child’s life has been commended by his department. On Aug. 30, Alameda PD got a call about a 1-year-old child who was unresponsive and not breathing, according to police.

Two officers were dispatched to the call. Officer Sergio Ortega was not one of those officers. However, according to police, he was working on an assignment in the area, and he responded.

Ortega was the first to arrive on the scene. He assessed the situation and began rendering aid, police said. Under Ortega’s care, the child began to show signs of responsiveness. Paramedics arrived and the child was taken to a hospital for further medical attention.

The Alameda Police Department awarded Officer Ortega with a Commander’s Commendation for his “decisiveness, composure, and heroic actions,” according to police.