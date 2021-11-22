Alameda police advise businesses to be on high alert after several retail thefts

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area has been hit by a disturbing amount of organized retail thefts in the past week.

Due to these crimes, the Alameda Police Department is asking retail stores to be on high alert.

Two businesses in Alameda were targeted on Sunday evening and early Monday morning. Thanks to security measures at one retail store, thieves were unable to steal merchandise.

Thieves were able to get in and take items at the second store before police officers arrived.

Alameda police officials are advising businesses to take the following safety measures:

Consider installing shatterproof window film

Install motion-sensor cameras inside to notify you directly in case anyone gets inside after hours

Remove hig-value items from the store floor and secure them in a backroom or safe

Install glass break alarms

Police warn you not to intervene as a crime is occurring. Instead, you can:

Be a good witness and contact police right away

Provide as many details as possible about personal characteristics, clothing, and/or getaway cars

Police are reviewing surveillance videos from the weekend events to identify those who are responsible.