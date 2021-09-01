Alameda police arrest burglary suspect

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda police responded to a home on Northwood Drive shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Monday for a reported robbery.

The officers who arrived on scene learned from the homeowners that the suspect was barricaded inside of a room.

The suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Officers conducted a safety sweep of the home and no one else was located or believed to be involved.

While on scene, dispatch reported another burglary call on a neighboring street and it was determined that the man caught at the Northwood residence was involved with that incident as well.