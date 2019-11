ALAMEDA (KRON) – Police are also cracking down on auto burglaries in Alameda.

Investigators are going undercover in shopping areas where vehicles have been burglarized.

One man arrested was caught car prowling at South Shore Center.

Police say he was parking in the lot, watching customers, and looking into cars to see if people left any valuables inside.

The man admitted to stealing electronics and laptops.

