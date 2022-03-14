ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – An attempted ATM theft was interrupted by police officers in Alameda on Sunday.

According to the Alameda Police Department, one person involved was found. Authorities say the adult man was confirmed to be involved through surveillance video and witness statements.

Police say the man was in possession of a large amount of cash and suspected methamphetamine.

Photo: Alameda Police Department

Police are working to identify the other suspects involved in this incident — They are using evidence from the scene, including the recovered ATM, to help identify them.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.

No other details have been released at this time.