ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Alameda are investigating a child abduction and vehicle theft that happened on Friday night.

Around 7:46 p.m. on Feb. 25, officers responded to the 1200 block of Broadway.

Officers arrived to find a young child was inside a car that was taken after the child’s mother got out of the car for a moment.

Authorities began an intense search for the kid and car — Police say the child was found a few blocks away and was not harmed.

Officers determined that the kid was safe and reunited them with the mother.

Residents are asked to help determine the suspect’s path in the stolen car by checking their security cameras from Friday between 7:40 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The car is described as a dark grey Volkswagen Tiguan with rear tinted windows.

As authorities continue to investigate, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Schlitt at Aschlitt@alamedaca.gov.

Below is a photo of the described car and a of the area provided by the Alameda Police Department.

Photo: Alameda Police Department

Photo: Alameda Police Department

The areas highlighted on the map include: