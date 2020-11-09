Alameda police investigate Sunday night shooting

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was shot and killed on Sunday in Alameda County.

Police said a man was found with life-threatening injuries in the 400 block of Park Street around 10:45 p.m. He died at the hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, this was not a random crime. Police believe the victim and suspect had an argument and the suspect fled the scene after shooting the man.

Anyone with information that may assist in our investigation is encouraged to contact APD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 510-337-8538.

