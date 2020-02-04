Live Now
Alameda police investigating armed robbery

Bay Area

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Police in Alameda are investigating after two men allegedly approached two women Sunday afternoon and robbed them at gunpoint.

Authorities say the robbery occurred on San Jose Avenue at Willow Street just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Two men approached the victims and took the their property, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident and police say the two suspects left the scene in a car.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Police have not provided a description of the two suspects.

