(KRON) — The Alameda Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 56-year-old missing man. Angel Ambriz was reported missing last Thursday, March 23, according to police.

Since being reported missing, APD officers have attained video footage that shows Ambriz walking at the Marina Village Yacht Harbor on March 18 just before 2 p.m.

Ambriz is described as 5’04” and 150 pounds with black eyes and black and gray hair. If you see Ambriz, police ask that you call the Alameda Police Department at (510) 337-8340.