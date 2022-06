ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office reported a “massive” fentanyl bust on Wednesday. ACSO said it seized 30.4 pounds of the drug.

In addition to the fentanyl, ACSO found a pound of methamphetamine, six ounces of crack cocaine and an AR-15 ghost gun.

Information about this story is limited at this time. KRON4 News reached out to ACSO for more.