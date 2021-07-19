Alameda police need help identifying wanted armed robbery suspects

Two men wanted as suspects in an armed robbery at South Shore Center in Alameda, Calif., on July 18, 2021 (Courtesy of the Alameda Police Department)

ALAMEDA (BCN) — Police shared a photograph of two suspects in an armed robbery Sunday morning at a shop in the South Shore Center, a shopping mall near Alameda Beach.

Alameda Police Department seeks assistance from the public identifying the men in the photo, captured by surveillance cameras as they walked out of the business about 6:50 a.m.

Police encourage anyone with information about the identity of the men pictured to contact the department at (510) 337-8340.

No additional information was provided in the 7 p.m. Sunday tweet from the department.