Evacuations ordered in Alameda over gas leak

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Some residents were evacuated from their homes Thursday after construction crews hit a gas line.

Right now the intersection of High Street and Central Avenue is currently closed to all traffic. People are advised to use alternate routes.

⚠️ AVOID THE AREA ⚠️

The intersection of High Street and Central Avenue is currently closed to all traffic due due to a gas leak. Please use alternative routes and avoid the area. — AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) April 8, 2021

Alameda police said residents in the area have been evacuated and are not permitted to return to their homes as of 10:15 a.m.

According to authorities, those who have not been contacted directly by the Alameda Fire Department to evacuate are still under shelter-in-place orders.

There is no estimated time for when evacuations or shelter-in-place orders will be lifted.

Police said the intersection of High Street and Central Avenue between Santa Clara and Encinal will be closed “for an extended period of time.”

