(KRON) — The Alameda Police Department is searching for an at-risk, missing man.

Noah Zuranich, 19, was last seen at 5 p.m. Thursday on the 2100 block of Chipman Street. He is known to go to areas with water and parks on Alameda’s West End.

Zuranich is 5-foot-11, 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black shorts. Anyone who sees him is asked to call (510) 337-8340.