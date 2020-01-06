Alameda police seek help to identify suspects in Grocery Outlet theft

ALAMEDA (KRON) – Police are working to identify suspects who stole from Grocery Outlet in Alameda over the weekend.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday night, authorities say four women walked into the store and took three shopping carts full of merchandise.

Officials say a boy, believed to be 11 or 12-years-old, was with the women at the time.

The five suspects were seen leaving the area in a 1990s white and beige Ford Aerostar minivan.

Alameda Police Department

The first suspect is described as a woman in her mid to late 20’s, 5’9” tall, 160 pounds, black hair and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with ‘Towngirl’ written on it in green and white letters, black pants with three white stripes and furry black slippers.

The second woman is believed to be in her early 20’s, 5’4” tall, 160 pounds, black hair, and was wearing a black hooded zipped up sweatshirt with a Nike logo and black pants with three white stripes.

The third suspect was said to be 5’5” tall, 120 pounds, black hair and was wearing a tan dress with lace on the front and floral shoes.

The fourth suspect is described as a woman in her early to mid 50’s, 5’5” tall, 170 pounds, black hair and was wearing a black jacket, black shirt, gray sweatpants, and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information about the suspects, you are asked to contact police at (510) 337-8340.