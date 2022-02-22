Alameda police seek home security footage near scene of armed robbery, assault

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is injured during an attempted robbery while she was working outside in an East Bay city.

Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a possible suspect.

A woman working on the exterior of a residence is the victim of an assault with a deadly weapon during an attempted armed robbery. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, on Central Ave. near Chestnut Street in the city of Alameda.

“They were so focused on their work that someone was able to get close to them, on foot, in broad daylight,” Chief Nishant Joshi said.

Alameda Police Chief Nishant Joshi describes what happens next.

“The person responsible approached from behind wrapped his arms around her, and began searching through her pockets. He held some type of hard object to her head area. That did cause an injury,” Chief Joshi said.

Investigators say after not finding anything of value in the victim’s pockets the unidentified suspect simply walked away. The woman suffered a minor injury.

Hearing about a woman being the victim of an incident like this is very unsettling for Alameda residents who live in this neighborhood.

“It makes me feel scared and afraid to be walking out and about but I am not surprised because it’s happening here, and it’s happening everywhere,” Lisa Adams said.

“I am very upset about it actually. It frightens me. I walk every day. Now, I hear so many rumors about these things happening. I leave my purse at home now. I don’t even walk with my purse anymore. So, we need help,” Gwen Austin said.

The Alameda Police Department is seeking help as well in identifying a possible suspect.

Investigators have only a vague description of the robber and are asking people who live in the area to check their surveillance cameras for someone matching this description.

“Described as a male wearing a black Nike Jordan sweatshirt with gold lettering, 6-feet tall and no other description,” Chief Nishant said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Alameda police.