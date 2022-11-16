ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Today marks a special day for the children of the late Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan: a street in Alameda has been named for her, just one year after she was killed by a car.

Chan had 30 years in public service. Her colleagues said she was a champion for children, families, the elderly, affordable housing and health care for the uninsured.

Chan was also the first Asian-American to be elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

About one year ago, Chan was walking her dog on near Shoreline Drive and Grand Street when a car hit her. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital where she later died.

Chan had two children and two great-grandchildren, who were in attendance this morning when Alameda County Supervisor Dave Brown and Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft unveiled the renaming of Constitution Way to Wilma Chan Way.