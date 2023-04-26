ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — An Alameda restaurant is recovering from a costly theft. Surveillance video shows two suspects breaking in and stealing more than $20,000 in cash and electronics from Alley and Vine off Park Street.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday morning, two suspects wearing masks broke through the front window of Alley & Vine in Alameda, taking their time to steal a register and safe behind the bar, then storing it somewhere outside before returning and taking more.

“They found, back there, an empty box and they start filling out with, you know, some random stuff,” said Francisco Bazo, co-founder of the restaurant.

The random stuff included bottles of wine and liquor.

When the thieves went upstairs Bazo said they took another safe, laptops and a tablet. The loss exceeded $20,000 in cash and electronics and, several thousand more in damages.

“Just to replace that window is $2,000,” said Bazo.

Bazo said he is grateful no staff or patrons were around during the burglary, which is under investigation by the Alameda Police Department.

But he adds the incident hurts. The cash swiped included tips for employees and the financial setback is costly for a business that opened during the pandemic in 2020.

“I feel safe walking down the street,” Bazo said. “My family, my kids, but I never thought that this was going to happen to us.”

Investigators hope that if anyone was in the area during the burglary and saw something they’ll come forward. Meanwhile, Bazo appreciates the public’s support. The business stayed closed on Monday but reopened the day after.