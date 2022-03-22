ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Get ready for Restaurant Week, Alameda!

Starting Friday, March 25, local restaurants will participate in sharing special menus and offers with the residents.

The event will go through Sunday, April 3.

Wineries, breweries, bars, and restaurants invite you to enjoy their dishes and drinks.

To see all the delicious options to chose from, visit the Alameda Restaurant Week website.

This year, event organizers have also made it easier for residents to participate in a raffle — Simply upload a photo of your receipt for a chance to win more than $1,000 in gift certificate prizes.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to Annie cox at acox@alamedaca.gov or 510-747-6893.