This is the scene of a crash involving a light pole on Wednesday, Aug. 16 (Alameda Police Department).

(KRON) — An Alameda road is closed Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a light pole, the Alameda Police Department (APD) tweeted. At 12:55 p.m., the department tweeted the westbound lanes on Shore Line Drive between Harbor Light Road and Fair Haven Road are closed.

At 2:45 p.m., authorities announced Shore Line Drive has reopened.

APD said a light pole was blocking the roadway. Crews from Alameda Municipal Power assisted in police and fire crews’ response.

No injuries have been reported in this crash. Shore Line Drive is right off the San Francisco Bay side of Alameda.