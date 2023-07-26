ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda police are reporting an increase in auto-related crimes.

Burglaries, catalytic thefts and carjackings are on the rise, according to the Alameda Police Department.

Alameda police say that while you are in your car — either parked or driving — keeping your eyes up, paying attention to who is nearby, and what is going on around you can keep the thieves away.

“We find that people who are either stopped at an intersection, or perhaps parked in their vehicle and watching movies on their phone tend to be looked at as potential victims,” said Alameda PD Lieutenant Alan Kuboyama.

Lt. Kuboyama said crooks are carjacking people in cars with the keys in the ignition. Locking all of the doors and not being distracted by your phone will make you less attractive to thieves, he added.

“We’re finding the trend happening around the region,” he explained. “Certainly, we have seen it happen here. But we know that other cities are dealing with the same challenges.”

Lt. Kuboyama says not only carjackings are on the rise, but so are auto burglaries and catalytic converter thefts.

One drive we spoke to, who gave her name as Barbara, said her friend was recently victimized.

“Had it stolen last week because they broke the window, and two days later, they found it one town over without a catalytic converter,” Barbara said.

As for the carjackings Lt. Kuboyama suggests using well-traveled roads during your commute, and parking in well-lit and visible areas.

“We found a few cars that were targeted, either because they’re high-value vehicles, or they might be more of an American-style muscle car,” he said.

But he adds that those cars have not been stolen at a high enough rate to call it a trend.