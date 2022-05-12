SAN LEANDRO (KRON) – According to a witness, one person has been shot in a San Leandro neighborhood, and now investigators are looking through the evidence they found at the scene to find out what happened moments before.

The shooting happened around midnight and Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy cars crowded Carolyn Street near Wellington Way where the shooting happened.

It’s just off Highway 580 near Fairmont Terrace Park. There are plenty of homes in the area.

Deputies blocked off the streets with crime scene tape as they canvassed the scene for any clues.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s office has been there since around midnight when shots rang out.

According to a witness, a person was shot in the chest.

At this time there’s no word on how the victim is doing.

KRON4 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information, but has not heard back yet.