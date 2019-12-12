Alameda sheriff’s deputy accused of harassing teen girl in ‘sexually inappropriate manner’

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A sheriff’s deputy in Alameda County has been charged after allegedly sexually harassing and conversing inappropriately with a teenage girl, law enforcement announced Wednesday.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department first became aware of the allegations in October.

The patrol deputy, Jason Deitschman, 49, is alleged to have “conversed inappropriately” with a teenage girl and sent her sexually inappropriate text messages, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect is also accused of harassing the victim.

Deitschman has been with the department for nine years and is now on administrative leave.

He’s facing one misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a child, authorities said.