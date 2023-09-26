(KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a kidnapping it reported on Tuesday was unfounded.

ACSO first announced the kidnapping at 12:12 p.m. on social media, posting a screenshot from a doorbell camera and saying that the woman pictured was dragged into a minivan. The alleged incident happened in unincorporated San Leandro, the sheriff’s office said.

Just two minutes later, ACSO said that a “possible suspect with a similar vehicle” was detained, but the woman was not located.

At 3:33 p.m., ACSO called the kidnapping claim unfounded.

The woman in the photo (top of the story) was identified as Veronica Kersten. ACSO is attempting to contact her for a welfare check.