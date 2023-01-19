ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after pointing a gun at a car during an attempted robbery at a Jack in the Box drive-thru Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. at the Jack in the Box located at 1257 Park St. where a 54-year-old unidentified Alameda resident attempted to rob the occupants of the car. Alameda police did not report any injuries or any items that were stolen in this incident.

Officers were able to obtain a photo of the suspect and began to search the area. Police then recognized the man from a battery that happened Tuesday, the post said.

Alameda police found the man walking on the 1400 block of Park Street, located about two blocks from the Jack in the Box. Police said he was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail for attempted robbery, elder abuse and battery.