Alameda to launch mobile mental health response unit

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Alameda is changing its approach to mental health-related calls for service.

Next week, the city is launching a mobile mental health response unit.

The pilot program will focus more on connecting people in distress with resources rather than police intervention.

The push to change how mental health calls are addressed in Alameda accelerated in April after 26-year-old Mario Gonzelez died in police custody.

Body camera footage appeared to show officers pinning Gonzelez to the ground while kneeling on his back and shoulders.

His autopsy has still not been made public.

The month before Gonzalez died, the Alameda City Council approved funding for the Alameda Community Assessment Response and Engagement, or CARE team pilot program.

A shift in policy on who will respond to mental health calls and how those in distress are approached.

Nine Alameda Fire Department staff members have been training extensively on mental health, crisis intervention, and de-escalation and Fire Chief Nick Luby says they will make up the CARE team.

For at least one year, a paramedic and EMT will travel in pairs for a 24-hour shift, driving in an unmarked car.

Chief Luby says Alameda police officers will join them on calls but are expected to keep their distance and allow the team to assess the case.

The CARE team will also have the authority to place people on mental health holds, providing access to a psychologist, if necessary.

Evaluations are currently being conducted by police officers.