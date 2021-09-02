Alameda Unified School District to consider extra COVID restrictions

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Cali. (KRON) — Alameda Unified School District staff are asking board members to pass two agenda items related to COVID safety.

First, they propose an outdoor mask mandate for all students and staff, even those who are fully vaccinated. At this time, California schools are only required to enforce mask-wearing while inside school buildings.

The proposal says staff may allow students for masking breaks outdoors if they are distracted.

If passed, the outdoor masking policy would be in effect until winter break and reviewed in November for a possible update.

The second request is for requiring unvaccinated students to get regularly tested for COVID-19. It would be mandatory at least twice a month. Since the COVID-19 vaccine is only approved for kids 12 years old and up, it’s unclear whether all ineligible kids must get tested.

These two ideas were brought up at a previous school board meeting on August 24.

The school board is set to vote on proposals on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

If these notions pass, Alameda Unified School District would join San Jose schools in the outdoor masking policy.