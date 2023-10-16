(KRON) — An Alameda woman is missing in the Bay Area after she disappeared from her neighborhood on Saturday morning. Police are asking for the community’s help to find Desiree “Lisa” Huey, who remained missing as of Monday afternoon.

Huey was last seen at her home on the 2200 block of San Antonio Avenue at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Alameda Police Department said.

Two hours later, Huey had a phone conversation with a family member and she said she planned to go on a short walk.

“A family member last spoke with Mrs. Huey by telephone around 10 am. During this conversation, Mrs. Huey said she was planning on going on a brief walk. Mrs. Huey’s walks would typically last around 30 minutes in the areas surrounding her neighborhood,” APD wrote.

Desiree “Lisa” Huey (Image via Alameda Police Department)

Huey may have been wearing a navy blue jacket, black pants, and black knee-high leather boots, police said.

The Alameda Police Department is asking residents on San Antonio Avenue to check their security cameras between 10:00 am and 11:00 am to help establish a path of travel for Huey. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Alameda Police at 510-337-8340.