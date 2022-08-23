ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda Police Department arrested a woman early Monday morning for stealing gas from a fuel tank, it announced in a Facebook post.

APD officers responded to the 1700 block of 2nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. for the report of “sawing noises” coming from a parked car. Officers that responded to the area found a woman who had drilled a hole in the victim’s fuel tank to steal gas.

Car-related crimes have been an issue across the Bay Area recently, notably with the theft of catalytic converters. APD said it has been working to address these crimes, including stopping an in-progress catalytic converter theft.

APD listed several tips on Facebook to reduce the chance of one of these crimes happening to you: