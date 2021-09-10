Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in San Francisco reopens to the public

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Attention moviegoers in San Francisco: It’s time to grab your popcorn and candy!

Audiences will now be welcome back at the Alamo Drafthouse New Mission in San Francisco.

Tickets are now on sale for movies as early as today, September 10:

The theater will be playing classics like Vertigo and So I Married An Axe Murderer, in addition to new releases.

Public health recommendations from the CDC and all local mask mandates will be followed.

Guests will need to show proof of vaccination to enter.

Other house rules include:

Maintain 6-feet of distance with others at all time

Wear a mask

Wash your hands

Exit orderly

Stay home if you’re feeling sick

The theater has been closed since the city’s shelter-in-place orders took effect in March 2020.