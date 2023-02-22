ALAMO, Calif. (BCN) — An Alamo man accused of possessing more than 100 fentanyl pills and selling them made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday, according to an announcement from the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors allege that Ozymandias Troy Watson, 18, possessed 130 “M30” pills containing fentanyl with intent to distribute them, and that he also provided pills to someone who subsequently died of an overdose.

If convicted of intent to distribute fentanyl, Watson is looking at a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

