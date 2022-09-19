SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Alaska Airlines flights experienced a network outage this morning, and while it’s over, there may be residual effects, according to a spokesperson.

“Beginning around 6:40 a.m. Pacific today, Alaska Airlines experienced a network outage that impacted our flight operations,” the spokesperson stated. The outage was mitigated around 8 a.m. Pacific. Flights are once again being released for departure. There may be residual impacts to our operation throughout the morning. We apologize to our guests for the inconvenience.”

To check the status of your Alaska Airlines flight, check the Alaska Airlines app or alaskaair.com, according to the spokesperson.