Alaska Airlines giving away 2-for-1 flight vouchers at upcoming Sharks game

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Looking to jet out of the Bay Area and go somewhere new? Also, do you happen to be a Sharks or Devils fan?

If so, we’ve got some good news for you!

Alaska Airlines will be giving fans attending the Feb. 27 Sharks vs. Devils game a 2-for-1 flight voucher – for free!

The voucher will allow you and one lucky companion to travel from the San Jose airport to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies between April 21 and June 10, 2020 (some blackout dates apply).

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. PST on March 1.

Fans attending the game will get the flight voucher whether the Sharks win or lose.

>> Find out more information on this deal here.

Latest Stories: