Alaska Airlines giving away free flight vouchers to SF Giants fans this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Plan on attending the San Francisco Giants game this weekend?

If so, you may just wind up with a free travel voucher from Alaska Airlines!

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Alaska Airlines is giving away 2-for-1 flight vouchers to the first 40,000 fans at the Giants vs. Marlins game in celebration of “Alaska Day at the Giants.”

The vouchers will allow you to travel from any of the Bay Area airports (San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fresno, Monterey, Sacramento or Santa Rosa) to ANYWHERE Alaska Airlines flies.

Travel dates are valid from Oct. 29, 2019 to Feb. 13, 2020 (blackout dates apply).

You must purchase your ticket by Sept. 17.