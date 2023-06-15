ALBANY, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, a popular movie theatre is closing after more than 80 years. Landmark Albany Twin is screening its final shows Thursday night.

“I’m here to get tickets for tonight. The community is completely shocked we got so little information,” said Albany resident Brigid Acuna.

Acuna is one of several moviegoers here to watch her last film at the Albany Twin Theatre — closing after almost 90 years.

Landmark the Theatre’s owner reportedly says the company is “Constantly evaluating its business strategy and has decided to close the Albany Twin.” Details were not shared about the future of the building.

Closing on the same day, San Francisco’s Westfield Mall movie theater. Movie theatres have faced challenges since the pandemic.

According to the non-profit national cinema foundation, the U.S. lost more than 2000 movie theatre screens since the pandemic. Back in Albany, on the final night.. People left notes on the theatre’s window expressing gratitude.

“This is the place that I took my daughter to see rocky horror picture show,” said Albany resident Dave Paige. “Which they still show at some places but it was a great midnight experience passing that tradition down.”

Landmark’s Piedmont Theatre is the company’s last theatre that opened in the East Bay.