(KRON) — The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it tries to find two people that trespassed in a residential yard. One of the suspects appeared to be carrying a rifle.

On Sunday night between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., two people entered the yard on the 900 block of Talbot Avenue at separate times, police said. Their intentions are unknown and they never made contact with the resident.

The first suspect was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. The second suspect was described as a Black man, about 20-25 years old, wearing a black hoodie with gray camouflage font, black pants and black shoes. He was carrying what looks like a rifle.

Albany police are asking for anyone with video of the suspects to come forward. Anyone with video or anyone who witnessed anyone suspicious nearby on Sunday night to call APD at (510) 525-7300.